🌷 Linh here. I am 0% Dutch but 100% intrigued by Pella.

Driving the news: The city's Tulip Time festival from May 4-6 can attract more than 150,000 people.

I stopped for a day trip this week to see the blooms before the crowds.

State of play: Pella was founded by Dutch immigrants fleeing religious persecution in the 1800s. Today, it's known for maintaining its Dutch heritage and aesthetic.

The Wal-Mart is painted green.

There are at least 27 churches for 10,000 people.

And it has probably the only old-timey Anytime Fitness and H&R Block in the world.

Retailers around town, including Casey's and Culver's, also sport a Dutch look. Photos: Linh Ta/Axios

Yes, but: It's also known for more modern amenities, especially as the home of major employers like Vermeer and Pella Corp.

Fiber internet is a city utility. And the local bar's Bloody Mary earned praise from the Food Network.

My goal: I wanted to see the rare "nightmare" black tulip, which is so special that even the employee at the visitor center didn't know where it was planted to help thwart thieves.

While "nightmare" wasn't blooming yet, I was still happy with how many tulips were already in full color.

Tulips in downtown Pella. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

What I ate: Even on a Wednesday, I waited for about 15 minutes to get baked goods from Jaarsma Bakery. (The wait during Tulip Time after 10am is an hour.)

I got a dutch letter, cream puff, cookie and a dozen almond sticks for under $10.

For lunch, I stopped by Liberty Street Kitchen, operated by the same people who own Centro and Django in Des Moines.

I ate a stellar cheesesteak sandwich and fries made in beef fat ($15).

Roast beef, red pepper, yellow onions and beer cheese sauce on a hoagie roll ($15). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

The best part of the trip: Every excursion was walkable and relaxed.