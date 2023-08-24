A cornfield at Field of Dreams in Dyersville. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Corn — the Midwest's golden child — is making us all a little more miserable right now.

Driving the news: A heat dome encompassing most of the central U.S. this week is causing dangerously hot conditions, and "corn sweat" isn't making things much better.

State of play: Scientifically known as evapotranspiration, "corn sweat" is the process of corn releasing vapor into the air after absorbing water through its roots.

The vapor is sticking around and contributing to the region's higher-than-normal moisture levels, National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donavon tells Axios.

While corn sweat is never the main reason for major heat, it can add to it.

The big picture: Even though states like Arizona may be the same temperature as Iowa right now, the humidity makes the heat feel significantly worse in the Midwest.