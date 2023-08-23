Prominent Iowa bar owner denied another liquor license

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Urbandale City Council denied a liquor license renewal last night to embattled local restaurant owner Steve McFadden.

Why it matters: It's the third metro city to take such action in recent weeks.

West Des Moines and Des Moines denied his requests for Tipsy Crow Taverns last month citing his recent legal troubles.

Catch up fast: McFadden was convicted last year of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

This year he pleaded guilty and received probation for stalking a different woman using a GPS device.

Driving the news: McFadden is also the owner of Fat Charlie's Tavern in Urbandale.

Urbandale Police Chief Rob Johansen recommended the denial, citing his own investigation. He says it found that McFadden has also allegedly failed to promptly pay federal and state taxes.

State of play: McFadden recently sold a Grumpy Goat in Ankeny and Boomer's Bicycle Lounge in WDM.

He has appealed the previous denials to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and will also appeal Urbandale's, his attorney, William Kutmus, tells Axios.

The restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol during the appeal process.

Zoom in: Kutmus didn't appear to speak for McFadden at Urbandale's meeting last night, telling Axios the municipal hearing processes in the metro are "bulls---" because they too narrowly limit speaker time and don't allow for cross examination.