Prominent Iowa bar owner denied another liquor license
Urbandale City Council denied a liquor license renewal last night to embattled local restaurant owner Steve McFadden.
Why it matters: It's the third metro city to take such action in recent weeks.
- West Des Moines and Des Moines denied his requests for Tipsy Crow Taverns last month citing his recent legal troubles.
Catch up fast: McFadden was convicted last year of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
- This year he pleaded guilty and received probation for stalking a different woman using a GPS device.
Driving the news: McFadden is also the owner of Fat Charlie's Tavern in Urbandale.
- Urbandale Police Chief Rob Johansen recommended the denial, citing his own investigation. He says it found that McFadden has also allegedly failed to promptly pay federal and state taxes.
State of play: McFadden recently sold a Grumpy Goat in Ankeny and Boomer's Bicycle Lounge in WDM.
- He has appealed the previous denials to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and will also appeal Urbandale's, his attorney, William Kutmus, tells Axios.
- The restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol during the appeal process.
Zoom in: Kutmus didn't appear to speak for McFadden at Urbandale's meeting last night, telling Axios the municipal hearing processes in the metro are "bulls---" because they too narrowly limit speaker time and don't allow for cross examination.
- More facts will surface in upcoming administrative hearings that will reveal how unfairly McFadden has been treated, he says.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.