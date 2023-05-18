Share on email (opens in new window)

Steve McFadden, a controversial local restaurateur, recently sold two of his restaurants.

Driving the news: Grumpy Goat Tavern in Ankeny and Boomer's Bicycle Lounge in West Des Moines sold to new owners who are transforming the locations into different restaurants.

Boomer's was sold on March 1 to Tony Konecne, who recently reopened it as Pelican Post Bar & Grille.

Grumpy Goat will become a local sports bar under its new owners.

Flashback: McFadden was convicted last year of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and allegedly beating her until she was unconscious.

He recently pleaded guilty, and also received probation for stalking a different ex-girlfriend using a GPS device.

State of play: The two restaurants were underperforming so they were put for sale last year, McFadden tells Axios.

He still owns two other Grumpy Goat locations, Dough Mama Pizzeria, Fat Charlie's Tavern and Tipsy Crow.

What they're saying: Publicity regarding his criminal charges has hurt business, McFadden says, but the existing restaurants "are busy still," and supporters frequent his restaurants, he says.