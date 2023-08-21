Partially-eaten Iowa State Fair pie sells for $500

Share on email (opens in new window)

Des Moines resident Marcia Miller's lemon meringue pie was one of nine entries at an Iowa State Fair competition yesterday. And while her's didn't win a ribbon, it still fetched $500 for charity. Photos: Courtesy of Marcia

👋 Jason here: I bought a used Iowa State Fair pie last week for $15 and it was a bargain.

State of play: Marcia Miller, my blue-ribbon neighbor, entered 29 pies or cakes in this year's fair competitions.

An incredible 18 of them won first-place blues, including the chocolate silk with raspberry glaze I bought .

Zoom in: Judges usually eat a slice or two and then send the leftovers back to the contestant.

This year, Miller sold them to raise money for the Animal Lifeline of Iowa.

Driving the news: Lifeline board members were so impressed with Miller's efforts that they agreed to chip in $500 of their personal money to buy her last pie — a lemon meringue entered Sunday, the last day of the fair.

They'll eat it Monday during one of their regularly scheduled meetings.

Of note: Miller raised around $850 total for the charity.