2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Partially-eaten Iowa State Fair pie sells for $500
👋 Jason here: I bought a used Iowa State Fair pie last week for $15 and it was a bargain.
State of play: Marcia Miller, my blue-ribbon neighbor, entered 29 pies or cakes in this year's fair competitions.
- An incredible 18 of them won first-place blues, including the chocolate silk with raspberry glaze I bought.
Zoom in: Judges usually eat a slice or two and then send the leftovers back to the contestant.
- This year, Miller sold them to raise money for the Animal Lifeline of Iowa.
Driving the news: Lifeline board members were so impressed with Miller's efforts that they agreed to chip in $500 of their personal money to buy her last pie — a lemon meringue entered Sunday, the last day of the fair.
- They'll eat it Monday during one of their regularly scheduled meetings.
Of note: Miller raised around $850 total for the charity.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.