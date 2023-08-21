2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Partially-eaten Iowa State Fair pie sells for $500

Jason Clayworth
A photo of pie.

Des Moines resident Marcia Miller's lemon meringue pie was one of nine entries at an Iowa State Fair competition yesterday. And while her's didn't win a ribbon, it still fetched $500 for charity. Photos: Courtesy of Marcia

👋 Jason here: I bought a used Iowa State Fair pie last week for $15 and it was a bargain.

State of play: Marcia Miller, my blue-ribbon neighbor, entered 29 pies or cakes in this year's fair competitions.

  • An incredible 18 of them won first-place blues, including the chocolate silk with raspberry glaze I bought.

Zoom in: Judges usually eat a slice or two and then send the leftovers back to the contestant.

Driving the news: Lifeline board members were so impressed with Miller's efforts that they agreed to chip in $500 of their personal money to buy her last pie — a lemon meringue entered Sunday, the last day of the fair.

  • They'll eat it Monday during one of their regularly scheduled meetings.

Of note: Miller raised around $850 total for the charity.

A photo of pies and cakes
Just a few of the pies and cakes Marcia Miller entered in this year's fair. Photo: Courtesy of Marcia
