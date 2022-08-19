Marcia Miller: Des Moines' blue-ribbon neighbor

My neighbor Marcia Miller is one of the state fair's annual culinary champs.

She's been entering the competitions since 2000 and has, for years, labeled and given me samples after they've been judged.

State of play: This year she has 39 food entries — pies, cookies and cake. And I've scored a taste of nearly all of them.

On Monday, she won first place in seven pie categories.

Miller's sour cream raisin meringue — my personal favorite — won in the overall cream pie competition.

Her secret: Persistence.

The recipes are perfected over multiple tries. Some are years in the making.

1 eye opening thing to go: The judges can serve a cold slice of reality.

Miller was the only entry in a "cake roll" category in 2016 and was awarded third place.

"Clearly, my entry wasn't quite ready for the state fair level of competition," she told me.

Check out the winners: Elwell Family Food Center

9am-8pm through Sunday.