Former Iowa lottery CEO believes AI may have plagiarized his book

Perry Beeman and Terry Rich published "The $80 Billion Gamble," on the right, in 2019. Their book was recently replicated by different authors in the book on the left. Photo: Courtesy of Terry Rich

AI could have been used to steal the contents of a book about the biggest jackpot scam in U.S. history, former Iowa Lottery CEO and co-author Terry Rich tells Axios.

Some words are changed, but it's largely a replica that, until Thursday, was being sold for $6 cheaper on Amazon.

Why it matters: As AI pseudo-books increasingly spam online bookstores, the literary market is showing cracks, Axios' Scott Rosenberg writes.

Unauthorized works cheat authors of compensation and can be difficult for readers to discern from the real deal.

Catch up fast: "The $80 Billion Gamble" documents how Eddie Tipton, the former head of IT security at the Multi-State Lottery Association in Urbandale, hijacked multiple state lotteries.

Tipton used a cryptic computer code to greatly narrow the odds of selecting numbers that were supposed to be randomly drawn.

State of play: The multi-year scheme unraveled after Tipton purchased a winning $16.5 million ticket at a DSM convenience store that he unsuccessfully and anonymously tried to claim.

He pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges and was paroled last year after serving five years in prison.

Many of the same photos were also used in both versions of the book. Photo: Courtesy of Terry Rich

What's happening: Rich says a bogus book by the same name appeared recently on Amazon, allegedly written by author "Phil Mckevitt."

Axios' efforts to confirm Mckevitt is a real person were unsuccessful. The book, which Amazon listed as "independently published," says it was made last month in Monee, Ill.

Driving the news: Rich says he asked Amazon to pull the book more than a week ago.

It was removed from the site Thursday, a few hours after Axios' inquiry.

A Kindle version that named a different author was also removed.

What they're saying: Amazon spokesperson Lindsay Hamilton tells Axios that the company investigates any book when a concern is raised.

The company did not respond to our specific questions Thursday about the lottery book, instead directing us to its online content guide that says it prohibits the sale of material that violates copyrights.

Of note: Amazon is now estimated to control at least half of all U.S. book sales

What's next: Rich says he and co-author Perry Beeman are still trying to identify the publisher in order to send a legal notice to stop any potential future attempts to sell the fraudulent book.