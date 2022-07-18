Man behind largest lottery scam in U.S. history paroled from Iowa prison

Eddie Tipton — the mastermind behind the biggest lottery scam in U.S. history — was released Friday from the Clarinda Correctional Facility, Nick Crawford, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Corrections, tells Axios.

State of play: Tipton hijacked multiple state lotteries in his former job as head of IT security at the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) in Urbandale.

The case exposed how a widely used random-drawing computer software system could be manipulated.

Catch up fast: In 2005, Tipton created a cryptic computer code that allowed him to greatly narrow the odds of selecting winning numbers in lotteries across at least five states, including Iowa, court records show.

The scheme began to unravel in December 2010 when he was captured on video purchasing the winning ticket for a $16.5 million jackpot at a Des Moines convenience store. He tried to claim the reward anonymously but was caught.

He was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison in 2017.

The intrigue: The Iowa Board of Parole approved Tipton's release in January because of good behavior.