Iowa State Fair adds a raspberry chipotle grilled cheese to the menu

Jason Clayworth

Located north of the Walnut Center, near the giant slide. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here with our daily account of blue-ribbon gluttony.

What I ate: "It's all about the raspberry" has thick slabs of creamy Havarti and gouda, topped with raspberry preserves and then grilled on toast ($10).

  • Find it at the "What's Your Cheez?" stand.

What I liked: It's extra gooey.

  • A lip-rippin' raspberry chipotle dipping sauce comes on the side.

What could improve: It should also come with a side of little hand wipe packets like you get at KFC.

Of note: This vendor also makes the "deep-fried bacon brisket mac-n-cheese grilled cheese" — a new food people's choice nominee.

Fair factor: 4.5/5 — Cheese is happiness.

