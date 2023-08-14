15 mins ago - Food and Drink
Iowa State Fair adds a raspberry chipotle grilled cheese to the menu
👋 Jason here with our daily account of blue-ribbon gluttony.
What I ate: "It's all about the raspberry" has thick slabs of creamy Havarti and gouda, topped with raspberry preserves and then grilled on toast ($10).
- Find it at the "What's Your Cheez?" stand.
What I liked: It's extra gooey.
- A lip-rippin' raspberry chipotle dipping sauce comes on the side.
What could improve: It should also come with a side of little hand wipe packets like you get at KFC.
Of note: This vendor also makes the "deep-fried bacon brisket mac-n-cheese grilled cheese" — a new food people's choice nominee.
Fair factor: 4.5/5 — Cheese is happiness.
