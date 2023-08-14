15 mins ago - Things to Do
Iowa State Fair features pic of its first guy husband calling contestant
📞 Jason here: Last year I made history as the first fella to ever participate in the Iowa State Fair's husband calling contest.
Driving the news: I'm backkk. Sorta.
- Photographer Matthew Putney is displaying a picture of my ribbon-winning performance at the fair this year.
🌈 My thought bubble: I love it. And I challenge more dudes to pick up my rainbow baton.
- This year's contest is Friday at Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall, starting at 10am.
