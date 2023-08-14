Iowa State Fair features pic of its first guy husband calling contestant

Share on email (opens in new window)

Documentation of Jason's 15 minutes of Iowa State Fair fame can be viewed at the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center. Photo: Natalie Clark/Axios

📞 Jason here: Last year I made history as the first fella to ever participate in the Iowa State Fair's husband calling contest.

Driving the news: I'm backkk. Sorta.

Photographer Matthew Putney is displaying a picture of my ribbon-winning performance at the fair this year.

🌈 My thought bubble: I love it. And I challenge more dudes to pick up my rainbow baton.