Axios’ Jason Clayworth is the first guy in the Iowa State Fair’s husband calling contest

I won sixth place at the Iowa State Fair’s husband calling contest on Friday.

There were about a dozen entries.

Why it matters: I didn’t win but I was the first guy to compete in the contest’s history.

Catch up fast: Husband calling is a state fair tradition going back more than 30 years.

It started in the days before cell phones when spouses — typically a wife — would yell across a field to alert their hubby that a meal is ready, Regina Pirtle, superintendent of Pioneer Hall told us.

State of play: I had no problems entering — instead Pirtle and the other contest organizers encouraged me to compete.

And nobody in the audience heckled.

Of note: The winner this year was a 58-year-old single woman.

She recited a personal ad in search of a husband between the ages of 40 and 60.

My thought bubble: It’s time to change the name to the “spouse calling contest.”