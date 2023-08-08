North DSM City Hall lands $300K forgivable loan
North Des Moines City Hall redevelopers are getting a $300K forgivable loan to help close a financial gap under a preliminary agreement approved by the City Council last night.
Why it matters: The 135-year-old building is on the National Register of Historic Places, but has been vacant for years and is in poor condition.
Catch up fast: A neighborhood and business advocacy group purchased the property in 2016, intending to sell it for renovation.
- Local development company Local Dawn purchased the building last year for $95K and proposes turning the first floor into commercial space, with four apartments on its upper levels.
State of play: Project costs are now estimated at $3.5M with a 2024 completion — $1M more and a year later than anticipated in 2022.
- The higher redevelopment costs are partially due to inflationary spikes that have hit construction projects particularly hard, Kuuku Saah, a partner of the project, tells Axios.
- Plus, the Iowa Economic Development Authority board rescinded a $200K tax credit incentive for the project in January after it missed a renovation deadline.
The latest: Developers are applying for additional grants and putting together alternative financing plans.
- Construction work hasn't started but the project is still viable and is expected to begin in coming months, Saah says.
Of note: The building's 4,600-square-feet of commercial and residential space is relatively small.
- That means relying more heavily on grants and up-front financing because revenue generated from its space won't be as hefty as those from a larger building, Saah says.
