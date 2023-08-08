1 hour ago - News

North DSM City Hall lands $300K forgivable loan

Jason Clayworth
North Des Moines City Hall.

The former North Des Moines City Hall building, 1601 6th Ave., in Des Moines. Photo: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

North Des Moines City Hall redevelopers are getting a $300K forgivable loan to help close a financial gap under a preliminary agreement approved by the City Council last night.

Why it matters: The 135-year-old building is on the National Register of Historic Places, but has been vacant for years and is in poor condition.

Catch up fast: A neighborhood and business advocacy group purchased the property in 2016, intending to sell it for renovation.

  • Local development company Local Dawn purchased the building last year for $95K and proposes turning the first floor into commercial space, with four apartments on its upper levels.

State of play: Project costs are now estimated at $3.5M with a 2024 completion — $1M more and a year later than anticipated in 2022.

  • The higher redevelopment costs are partially due to inflationary spikes that have hit construction projects particularly hard, Kuuku Saah, a partner of the project, tells Axios.
  • Plus, the Iowa Economic Development Authority board rescinded a $200K tax credit incentive for the project in January after it missed a renovation deadline.

The latest: Developers are applying for additional grants and putting together alternative financing plans.

  • Construction work hasn't started but the project is still viable and is expected to begin in coming months, Saah says.

Of note: The building's 4,600-square-feet of commercial and residential space is relatively small.

  • That means relying more heavily on grants and up-front financing because revenue generated from its space won't be as hefty as those from a larger building, Saah says.
