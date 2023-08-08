North DSM City Hall lands $300K forgivable loan

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The former North Des Moines City Hall building, 1601 6th Ave., in Des Moines. Photo: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

North Des Moines City Hall redevelopers are getting a $300K forgivable loan to help close a financial gap under a preliminary agreement approved by the City Council last night.

Why it matters: The 135-year-old building is on the National Register of Historic Places, but has been vacant for years and is in poor condition.

Catch up fast: A neighborhood and business advocacy group purchased the property in 2016, intending to sell it for renovation.

Local development company Local Dawn purchased the building last year for $95K and proposes turning the first floor into commercial space, with four apartments on its upper levels.

State of play: Project costs are now estimated at $3.5M with a 2024 completion — $1M more and a year later than anticipated in 2022.

The higher redevelopment costs are partially due to inflationary spikes that have hit construction projects particularly hard, Kuuku Saah, a partner of the project, tells Axios.

Plus, the Iowa Economic Development Authority board rescinded a $200K tax credit incentive for the project in January after it missed a renovation deadline.

The latest: Developers are applying for additional grants and putting together alternative financing plans.

Construction work hasn't started but the project is still viable and is expected to begin in coming months, Saah says.

Of note: The building's 4,600-square-feet of commercial and residential space is relatively small.