Review board to consider plan to save North Des Moines City Hall

The North Des Moines City Hall building could be saved under a $2.5 million plan that goes before the city's Urban Design Review Board Tuesday.

Why it matters: The 134-year-old building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

It's sat vacant for years and is considered to be one of the most endangered buildings in the city, according to the Des Moines Rehabbers Club.

Flashback: The building was briefly used as a North Des Moines municipal building until the community was annexed by Des Moines in 1890.

The second floor had been used as an opera house.

What's happening: Six Avenue Corridor — a business and neighborhood coalition — purchased the property in 2016 to stabilize the building and prepare it to be sold for renovation.

Indigo Dawn, a local land and building development company, purchased the building in January.

Driving the news: Indigo Dawn has proposed commercial space on the first floor and four apartments on its upper level.

Tax collections paid from the increased value of the renovated property would exceed the city's $160,000 proposed incentive package within 20 years, according to city estimates.

What's next: The review board meets at 7:30am Tuesday.

If approved, the City Council will be asked to approve the financial package in coming weeks.

Work would begin this year with a 2023 completion.