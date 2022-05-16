Review board to consider plan to save North Des Moines City Hall
The North Des Moines City Hall building could be saved under a $2.5 million plan that goes before the city's Urban Design Review Board Tuesday.
Why it matters: The 134-year-old building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
- It's sat vacant for years and is considered to be one of the most endangered buildings in the city, according to the Des Moines Rehabbers Club.
Flashback: The building was briefly used as a North Des Moines municipal building until the community was annexed by Des Moines in 1890.
- The second floor had been used as an opera house.
What's happening: Six Avenue Corridor — a business and neighborhood coalition — purchased the property in 2016 to stabilize the building and prepare it to be sold for renovation.
- Indigo Dawn, a local land and building development company, purchased the building in January.
Driving the news: Indigo Dawn has proposed commercial space on the first floor and four apartments on its upper level.
- Tax collections paid from the increased value of the renovated property would exceed the city's $160,000 proposed incentive package within 20 years, according to city estimates.
What's next: The review board meets at 7:30am Tuesday.
- If approved, the City Council will be asked to approve the financial package in coming weeks.
- Work would begin this year with a 2023 completion.
