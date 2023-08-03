1 hour ago - News

Citizens formally ask Des Moines to remove councilperson from office

Jason Clayworth
"The undersigned hereby charge Sheumaker with willful and habitual neglect, as well as refusal to perform the duties of office . . ."
— A section of the formal citizens' complaint filed Tuesday with the DSM city clerk's office by five Ward 1 residents against Councilperson Indira Sheumaker.

State of play: They're asking the City Council for a public hearing and their vote to remove Sheumaker from office due to chronic absences.

  • If the council doesn't act in coming weeks, that could result in litigation and the inability to get candidates on November's ballot to fill the seat, WDM attorney David Hellstern tells Axios.

Of note: Sheumaker has not responded to Axios' requests for comment.

