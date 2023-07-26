RAGBRAI's "second most hated person" sticks to alternative route

Share on email (opens in new window)

RAGBRAI riders earlier this week in western Iowa. Photo: Courtesy of Bryon Houlgrave

Ricky Armstrong, RAGBRAI's self-proclaimed "second most hated person," tells Axios that he's sticking with an alternative route for Wednesday's ride that he believes can avoid potentially dangerous congestion.

Why it matters: An anticipated 40,000+ bikers are expected to reach DSM Wednesday on a 50-mile route that includes two-way roads.

Combined with extreme heat, Armstrong warns that conditions may be unfavorable.

Meanwhile, metro ERs are preparing for an influx of heat-related illnesses amid RAGBRAI, WOI-TV reports.

And DSM police are warning people to ride carefully — especially during an anticipated 11am-2pm rush — because "we only have so much street space to put them in," Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The theme of today's ride is "Guinness Book of World Records."

RAGBRAI organizers are no longer vying to top Guinness' list as the world's "largest parade of bicycles," but record crowds are nonetheless expected in the metro, partly for the event's 50th-anniversary celebration.

Riders earlier this week in the western Iowa town of Kingsley. Photo: Courtesy of Bryon Houlgrave

What's happening: Armstrong, a North Carolina resident who has ridden RAGBRAI for 15 years, published his alternative route last month to avoid sections of two-lane roads between Ames, Slater and Madrid.

Gannett, the parent company of RAGBRAI, promptly sent him a cease-and-desist letter with warnings not to associate the ride's name with the alternative route.

Armstrong has since republished his route, making clear that it's an unsupported, not endorsed by RAGBRAI, ride-at-your-own-risk alternative.

What they're saying: Alternative routes aren't staffed, policed or monitored and can cause serious traffic and neighborhood disruptions, Gannett executive Polly Grunfeld Sack warned in the June letter.

Alternative route organizers have a "blatant disregard and shocking lack of concern" for rider welfare, she wrote.

The other side: Congestion has already created standstill situations during this year's route, which becomes increasingly dangerous with excessive heat, Armstrong says.

He fears bigger metro crowds on smaller roads will complicate emergency response along portions of today's authorized route.

Between the lines: Armstrong contends the event's most-hated person is Dieter Drake, a former RAGBRAI director who created the digital map for Armstrong's alternative route.

Gannett's letter addressed Drake first.

State of play: Race organizers sent two semi tractor-trailers to collect the bikes of riders who "sagged" and ended early, according to the Register's Day 2 report.