RAGBRAI's owner sends cease-and-desist letter to former director

RAGBRAI riders in 2013, the last time the event passed through Des Moines. Photo: Courtesy of Catch Des Moines

Gannett, parent company of RAGBRAI and the Des Moines Register, sent cease-and-desist letters to former director Dieter Drake and a RAGBRAI participant on June 6.

State of play: Ricky Armstrong, a longtime RAGBRAI rider from North Carolina, created an alternative route for this year's Ames to Des Moines day.

He tells Axios he has safety concerns about how congested it could be as RAGBRAI tries to beat a world record for the most cyclists in a single day “parade.” The Register reports that attempt is no longer happening, due to Guinness World Records changing its requirements.

RAGBRAI estimates that day could draw as many as 100,000 riders. The ride's current single-day attendance record is 40,000.

What happened: Armstrong shared the route on his Facebook group, "RAGBRAI for Dummies," earlier this month.

Drake, who served as director for two years and has been a critic of the ride since leaving, helped make a downloadable version of the map.

What they're saying: The alternative route used the name "RAGBRAI" — a trademark owned by Gannett, according to the cease-and-desist letter.

Beyond use of the trademark, the letter also says there is "blatant disregard" for the safety of riders because the alternative route lacks staffing and law enforcement.

"Our commitment to rider safety is consistent no matter what day (or) route we are planning," Anne Lawrie, cycling director of Ventures Endurance, the subsidiary of Gannett that runs RAGBRAI, wrote in an email to Axios.

The other side: Creating alternative routes is a common RAGBRAI practice, Armstrong says, though many frown on it.

He didn't want his team dealing with a back-up from congestion, especially as the route goes through smaller towns like Slater (population 1,500) that day.

"The Ames to Des Moines day has all the elements to be an epic disaster," Armstrong says.

Between the lines: RAGBRAI has dealt with complaints from former directors.

Drake runs the Facebook group "Save Ragbrai," which is critical of Gannett operating the ride. Prior to him, former director TJ Juskiewicz tried to create his own alternative weeklong ride.

The big picture: Local city officials say they expect that day to be a "big lift" and hundreds of law enforcement and medical personnel will be needed.

