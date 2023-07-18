Gov. Reynolds to interview GOP presidential candidates at state fair

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit on July 14. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Gov. Kim Reynolds is launching a series of one-on-one interviews with GOP presidential candidates during the Iowa State Fair this year — a move one analyst says could "bypass" traditional media.

State of play: Reynolds announced on Fox News Monday that she's launching "Fair-Side Chats."

She'll interview Republican presidential hopefuls throughout the 10-day event at JR's South Pork Ranch. The public and media may attend.

Every candidate has been invited and her staff is finalizing a schedule.

The other side: The Des Moines Register has historically hosted its own political soapbox at the Iowa State Fair, which typically draws big crowds during caucus season.

Candidates get a chance to give a stump speech and answer questions from journalists and the audience afterward, if they choose.

Between the lines: Reynolds' new event is a way for her and other Republicans to control their own messaging, Democratic political consultant Jeff Link tells Axios.

Republican officials have been increasingly skipping the soapbox event, including Sen. Chuck Grassley and Reynolds last year, despite the election.

Iowa Public Radio called last year's soapbox "lopsided" due to a lack of attendance from Republicans.

A press release from Reynolds' campaign called the series a way to "allow fairgoers to see who the candidates really are."

What they're saying: The governor's event isn't meant to compete with the Register's soapbox, Kollin Crompton, the governor's spokesperson, tells Axios.

Candidates will choose on their own what they want to attend, he says.

Of note: It benefits all Iowans to have more access to presidential candidates ahead of the caucuses, including at Reynolds' new event, Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Register, told Axios in an email.

It's typical for candidates to make appearances on the fairgrounds with ideologically-friendly radio hosts and Hunter says she views the governor's event similarly.

The paper will announce its soapbox schedule at the end of the month.

What we're watching: Which event, if any, will former President Trump attend following his criticism of Reynolds last week?