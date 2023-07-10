Trump blasts Iowa's GOP governor for staying neutral in 2024

Former President Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event on July 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Trump criticized Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday for not endorsing in the crowded Republican primary.

Why it matters: Reynolds has committed to staying neutral, a move that is in line with previous governors of the first-in-nation caucuses, but has sparked frustration from the former president.

Driving the news: Trump in a Truth Social post on Monday said that he "opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won."

"Now, she wants to remain “NEUTRAL.” I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!" Trump wrote.

Trump endorsed Reynolds in 2018, when she narrowly won a full term with 50.3% of the vote. She won 58.1% of the vote in 2022.

A spokesperson for Reynolds did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: The New York Times reported that Trump advisers have privately complained about Reynolds' appearances with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is considered Trump's most formidable challenger.

Reynolds appeared with DeSantis at all three of his first visits to the state this year, prompting some of Trump's inner circle to question her commitment to neutrality, per the New York Times.

Iowa's GOP on Saturday announced that the first-in-the-nation caucuses will take place on Jan. 15, 2024.

