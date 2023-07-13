55 mins ago - Things to Do

Red river piglets make a zoo debut

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Red River Hogs.

Two of the red river piglets now on exhibit at Blank Park Zoo. Photo: Courtesy of Blank Park Zoo

Three red river piglets were recently born and are now on exhibit, Blank Park Zoo officials announced yesterday.

Catch up fast: The species is native to Africa.

  • Blossom and her two brothers, Chive and Basil, recently weighed in at about nine pounds each.
  • They'll reach between 100 and 285 pounds when fully grown.

Of note: The zoo also recently added six new species of birds, three black and white ruffed lemurs, a herd of alpacas, a giraffe and a pair of cotton-top tamarins.

  • Some of the new arrivals are credited to efforts in the last year to update the zoo's collection plan, spokesperson Ryan Bickel tells Axios.

🐷 If you go: Open 9am-5pm daily. Admission: $12-$18.

