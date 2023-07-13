Share on email (opens in new window)

Two of the red river piglets now on exhibit at Blank Park Zoo. Photo: Courtesy of Blank Park Zoo

Three red river piglets were recently born and are now on exhibit, Blank Park Zoo officials announced yesterday.

Catch up fast: The species is native to Africa.

Blossom and her two brothers, Chive and Basil, recently weighed in at about nine pounds each.

They'll reach between 100 and 285 pounds when fully grown.

Of note: The zoo also recently added six new species of birds, three black and white ruffed lemurs, a herd of alpacas, a giraffe and a pair of cotton-top tamarins.

Some of the new arrivals are credited to efforts in the last year to update the zoo's collection plan, spokesperson Ryan Bickel tells Axios.

🐷 If you go: Open 9am-5pm daily. Admission: $12-$18.