55 mins ago - Things to Do
Red river piglets make a zoo debut
Three red river piglets were recently born and are now on exhibit, Blank Park Zoo officials announced yesterday.
Catch up fast: The species is native to Africa.
- Blossom and her two brothers, Chive and Basil, recently weighed in at about nine pounds each.
- They'll reach between 100 and 285 pounds when fully grown.
Of note: The zoo also recently added six new species of birds, three black and white ruffed lemurs, a herd of alpacas, a giraffe and a pair of cotton-top tamarins.
- Some of the new arrivals are credited to efforts in the last year to update the zoo's collection plan, spokesperson Ryan Bickel tells Axios.
🐷 If you go: Open 9am-5pm daily. Admission: $12-$18.

