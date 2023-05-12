Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

So what if I've got 80s rock band hair? Photo courtesy of Blank Park Zoo

A pair of cotton-top tamarins have been added to Blank Park Zoo's exhibits, officials announced yesterday.

They're a critically-endangered primate species native to Colombia.

DSM zoologists hope they reproduce as part of a species survival plan.

👍 If you go: Open 10am-4pm daily. Admission: $12-$18.