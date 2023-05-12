Des Moines' newest residents: Cotton-top tamarins
A pair of cotton-top tamarins have been added to Blank Park Zoo's exhibits, officials announced yesterday.
- They're a critically-endangered primate species native to Colombia.
- DSM zoologists hope they reproduce as part of a species survival plan.
👍 If you go: Open 10am-4pm daily. Admission: $12-$18.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more