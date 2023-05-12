58 mins ago - Things to Do

Des Moines' newest residents: Cotton-top tamarins

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a zoo animal.

So what if I've got 80s rock band hair? Photo courtesy of Blank Park Zoo

A pair of cotton-top tamarins have been added to Blank Park Zoo's exhibits, officials announced yesterday.

  • They're a critically-endangered primate species native to Colombia.
  • DSM zoologists hope they reproduce as part of a species survival plan.

👍 If you go: Open 10am-4pm daily. Admission: $12-$18.

