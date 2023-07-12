Granger annexation to make way for $100M+ project
Granger is moving forward with a 503-acre annexation being considered by a state board this afternoon.
Why it matters: The city's expansion would make way for what is anticipated to be a $100M+ commercial and retail development, city administrator Kirk Bjorland tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Today's request is roughly a third of a larger 1,725-acre voluntary annexation opposed by Polk County and Johnston city governments earlier this year.
- Those governments voiced concerns that Granger couldn't provide services like sewers to some of the area.
Driving the news: An unnamed developer is planning commercial projects along Highway 141, just east of the current city limits and inside the proposed annexation area, Bjorland says.
- Apartments, townhomes, a retirement center and single-family homes are also anticipated.
Zoom in: Johnston does not object to the smaller annexation plan and Polk County has not weighed in on it, Kanan Kappelman, a spokesperson for Iowa's City Development Board, tells Axios.
- Granger will likely pursue annexation of the remaining areas but a timeline hasn't been determined, Bjorland says.
If you go: The development board meeting is in the Helmick Conference Room in the Iowa Economic Development Authority building, 1963 Bell Ave in DSM, starting at 1pm.
- There's also a virtual option.
Of note: The state board is also considering a 72-acre Altoona annexation and one for 140 acres in Ankeny.
