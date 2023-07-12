1 hour ago - News

Granger annexation to make way for $100M+ project

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a construction crane lifting another crane, which is lifting another crane, which is lifting another crane.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Granger is moving forward with a 503-acre annexation being considered by a state board this afternoon.

Why it matters: The city's expansion would make way for what is anticipated to be a $100M+ commercial and retail development, city administrator Kirk Bjorland tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Today's request is roughly a third of a larger 1,725-acre voluntary annexation opposed by Polk County and Johnston city governments earlier this year.

  • Those governments voiced concerns that Granger couldn't provide services like sewers to some of the area.

Driving the news: An unnamed developer is planning commercial projects along Highway 141, just east of the current city limits and inside the proposed annexation area, Bjorland says.

  • Apartments, townhomes, a retirement center and single-family homes are also anticipated.

Zoom in: Johnston does not object to the smaller annexation plan and Polk County has not weighed in on it, Kanan Kappelman, a spokesperson for Iowa's City Development Board, tells Axios.

  • Granger will likely pursue annexation of the remaining areas but a timeline hasn't been determined, Bjorland says.

If you go: The development board meeting is in the Helmick Conference Room in the Iowa Economic Development Authority building, 1963 Bell Ave in DSM, starting at 1pm.

Of note: The state board is also considering a 72-acre Altoona annexation and one for 140 acres in Ankeny.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more