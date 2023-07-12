Granger annexation to make way for $100M+ project

Share on email (opens in new window)

Granger is moving forward with a 503-acre annexation being considered by a state board this afternoon.

Why it matters: The city's expansion would make way for what is anticipated to be a $100M+ commercial and retail development, city administrator Kirk Bjorland tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Today's request is roughly a third of a larger 1,725-acre voluntary annexation opposed by Polk County and Johnston city governments earlier this year.

Those governments voiced concerns that Granger couldn't provide services like sewers to some of the area.

Driving the news: An unnamed developer is planning commercial projects along Highway 141, just east of the current city limits and inside the proposed annexation area, Bjorland says.

Apartments, townhomes, a retirement center and single-family homes are also anticipated.

Zoom in: Johnston does not object to the smaller annexation plan and Polk County has not weighed in on it, Kanan Kappelman, a spokesperson for Iowa's City Development Board, tells Axios.

Granger will likely pursue annexation of the remaining areas but a timeline hasn't been determined, Bjorland says.

If you go: The development board meeting is in the Helmick Conference Room in the Iowa Economic Development Authority building, 1963 Bell Ave in DSM, starting at 1pm.

There's also a virtual option.

Of note: The state board is also considering a 72-acre Altoona annexation and one for 140 acres in Ankeny.