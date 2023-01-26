1 hour ago - News

Polk County supervisors, Johnston officials oppose Granger annexation

Jason Clayworth
A photo of farm land in Granger.

Granger's annexation request consists mostly of farmgrounds like these that are adjacent to its city limits. Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Granger's plan to annex about 1,725 acres near Johnston appears to be an effort to block other development, Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell warned this week.

Why it matters: Improper land grabs can stymie overall community development and place unnecessary pressure on taxpayers.

What's happening: Granger wants to annex areas that are several miles east of its current city limits.

  • Johnston city officials and Polk supervisors are asking Granger to drop about half of the area it's requesting.

Zoom in: There's concern that Granger would be unable to provide services like sewers to much of the area.

  • The annexation could also derail the state's agreements with Johnston for a $10 million Highway 141 safety improvement project, Bob Rice, the county’s public works director, told supervisors Tuesday.

The other side: All property owners in the area have voluntarily agreed to be annexed, Granger Mayor Tony James tells Axios.

  • Grimes officials are confident they can provide services to the area, he says.

Of note: Annexations are ultimately decided by Iowa's City Development Board and objections from other local governments are given consideration.

What's next: Granger City Council's public hearing on the annexation is tonight at 6pm in the Granger Community Center.

Go deeper: Review maps and read Johnston City Council's letter this week to Granger officials objecting to the annexation:

