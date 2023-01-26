Polk County supervisors, Johnston officials oppose Granger annexation

Granger's annexation request consists mostly of farmgrounds like these that are adjacent to its city limits. Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Granger's plan to annex about 1,725 acres near Johnston appears to be an effort to block other development, Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell warned this week.

Why it matters: Improper land grabs can stymie overall community development and place unnecessary pressure on taxpayers.

What's happening: Granger wants to annex areas that are several miles east of its current city limits.

Johnston city officials and Polk supervisors are asking Granger to drop about half of the area it's requesting.

Zoom in: There's concern that Granger would be unable to provide services like sewers to much of the area.

The annexation could also derail the state's agreements with Johnston for a $10 million Highway 141 safety improvement project, Bob Rice, the county’s public works director, told supervisors Tuesday.

The other side: All property owners in the area have voluntarily agreed to be annexed, Granger Mayor Tony James tells Axios.

Grimes officials are confident they can provide services to the area, he says.

Of note: Annexations are ultimately decided by Iowa's City Development Board and objections from other local governments are given consideration.

What's next: Granger City Council's public hearing on the annexation is tonight at 6pm in the Granger Community Center.

Go deeper: Review maps and read Johnston City Council's letter this week to Granger officials objecting to the annexation: