I left this kitten at the Animal Rescue League's Southeast 14th Street location in DSM. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here. I was at Woodland Cemetery yesterday taking a photo when I heard a meow coming from my car.

State of play: I shut off the engine and opened the hood to find a hissing, tiny kitten curled up in a small compartment adjacent to the vehicle's battery.

I took it out of the engine area and received about 75 scratches en route to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

❤️ Our thought bubble: One of you needs to adopt this kitty and name it Axios.

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.