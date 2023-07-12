1 hour ago - Things to Do
Cat found in a running car engine needs home
👋 Jason here. I was at Woodland Cemetery yesterday taking a photo when I heard a meow coming from my car.
State of play: I shut off the engine and opened the hood to find a hissing, tiny kitten curled up in a small compartment adjacent to the vehicle's battery.
- I took it out of the engine area and received about 75 scratches en route to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
❤️ Our thought bubble: One of you needs to adopt this kitty and name it Axios.
Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
