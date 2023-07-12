Des Moines launches pioneer women cemetery tours
A new walking tour at Woodland Cemetery focuses on the achievements of pioneer women.
Why it matters: Despite being influential in shaping the metro, their contributions are oftentimes forgotten, tour organizer Lorna Truck tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Truck, a retired DSM librarian, teamed up with metro history teacher Kat Rinken to launch the tours this spring.
- Research took years in part because it's hard to find information about many of the women in local history archives, Truck says.
Zoom in: Tours take about two hours and include stops at around 15 monuments and headstones, including those of multiple suffragists.
- Many of the women featured in the tour also lobbied for and financed community betterment groups or initiatives that started things like the city's first orphanage, a free public library and preschools.
Of note: In celebration of Woodland's 175th anniversary this fall, Truck is mapping the memorials or tombstones of dozens of other pioneer women for driving tours.
- The cemetery already has QR codes on dozens of monuments that allow people to take self-guided video tours using their phones.
Details: The next "Notable Women of Early DSM" tour is July 21 at 9:30am.
- Tickets: $10, with space limited to 35 people.
