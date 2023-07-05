Barbie-themed events in Des Moines
Come on Barbie, let's go party ... in Des Moines.
Driving the news: In anticipation of the new "Barbie" movie coming out July 21, people have been dressing in head-to-toe pink, sipping pink cocktails and embracing everything "Barbie-core," writes Axios' Jennifer Kingson.
Zoom in: Sure, maybe none of Barbie's movies or getaway vacations were based in the Midwest — but there's still plenty of ways to celebrate everything pink right here in the city.
Here are some events:
👠 Blonde Fatale Drag Brunch: Celebrate everything blonde, including Peace Tree's "Blonde Fatale" beer, during a drag brunch at the East Village brewery on July 16 at 11am. Tickets: $35.
🕹 Up-Down's Barbie Party: Put on your pink outfit and sip on some Barbie-themed cocktails during Up-Down's party on July 20 at 7pm. The best costumes get free movie tickets. Free!
👱♀️ Early movie access: B&B Theaters in Ankeny is holding an early-access "Barbie" movie party, including choreography and songs, on July 19 at 7pm.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.