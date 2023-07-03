Share on email (opens in new window)

Ordinances in Des Moines and most metro cities prohibit the personal use of fireworks — even on July 4.

Why it matters: Confusion about their legality contributes to ongoing problems.

Even fireworks retailers are commonly unable or unwilling to provide their customers with accurate information about the legality of what they sell, Councilperson Connie Boesen said in a meeting last week.

State of play: Iowa lawmakers legalized fireworks in 2017.

Cities can't generally prohibit them from being sold but can regulate the legality of shooting them off.

Fines generally run hundreds of dollars.

Zoom in: Altoona, Clive, Johnston, Pleasant Hill, Urbandale, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights are among the metro cities that also prohibit fireworks, according to Des Moines city staff.