1 hour ago - News
Fireworks are illegal in these metro cities
Ordinances in Des Moines and most metro cities prohibit the personal use of fireworks — even on July 4.
Why it matters: Confusion about their legality contributes to ongoing problems.
- Even fireworks retailers are commonly unable or unwilling to provide their customers with accurate information about the legality of what they sell, Councilperson Connie Boesen said in a meeting last week.
State of play: Iowa lawmakers legalized fireworks in 2017.
- Cities can't generally prohibit them from being sold but can regulate the legality of shooting them off.
- Fines generally run hundreds of dollars.
Zoom in: Altoona, Clive, Johnston, Pleasant Hill, Urbandale, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights are among the metro cities that also prohibit fireworks, according to Des Moines city staff.
- Ankeny, Bondurant, Norwalk and Waukee allow them during limited times on or around the Fourth of July.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.