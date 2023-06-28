This year's free Des Moines Symphony Yankee Doodle Pops is Monday, starting at 8:30pm. Photo: Courtesy of Catch Des Moines

It may take hours for Des Moines police to respond to fireworks complaints due to the volume of calls expected over the weekend and through July 4, per Chief Dana Wingert.

Why it matters: People with PTSD and animals are prone to problems associated with the noise. Plus, illegal fireworks increase risks of injuries, fires and other property damage, Wingert told the City Council this week.

People can assist police by helping them identify suspects who set off fireworks in the city, he said.

State of play: Iowa lawmakers legalized fireworks sales in 2017 and, last year, prohibited cities from using zoning to limit sales to specific areas.

It remains illegal to shoot fireworks under DSM's city ordinance, but this year more vendors are popping up and that is likely to mean more fireworks in people's hands, city manager Scott Sanders told the Council.

Plus, dry conditions are increasing fire risks this year, city officials said in a statement.

Flashback: Most DSM parks were littered or damaged last year, costing the city more than 135 hours of staff time to clean up.

Two windows at the Central Library were shattered, costing about $20,000 in damage.

Zoom in: More than 620 fireworks complaints were received last year but no citations were issued, largely because enforcement requires positive identification and a witness, police told Axios last year.

Citations can carry a fine of up to $625, plus hundreds more in court costs or fees, Wingert told the council this week.

Bottom line: The July 4 holiday is the busiest time of year for police, Wingert said.