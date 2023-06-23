Man arrested for Des Moines window shootings

Two 29-foot window panels were damaged at the Krause Gateway Center earlier this month. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A Des Moines man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots earlier this month that resulted in at least $260,000 of damage to windows at downtown's Krause Gateway Center, court records show.

Driving the news: Theo Larkpor, 21, also admitted to police that he fired shots that struck a window at downtown's Savery Hotel 10 days prior, causing more than $1,300 in damages, according to court documents in a separate case.

Why it matters: The Krause shooting damaged an iconic local building; and both incidents occurred in busy areas where people were forced to hide behind cars for shelter, police said in court documents.

Catch up fast: The first shooting occurred May 27 from Cowles Commons. Larkpor told police he fired a handgun in response to another person who first pointed a gun at him, court records show.

The second shooting just before 1am on June 6 was at Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Larkpor told police he shot at least 12 times at a vehicle on the opposite side of the park that he believed had shot at him a few hours earlier.

Security cameras captured footage of both shootings.

State of play: Larkpor was charged last week with multiple felonies, including criminal mischief and two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He was granted pretrial release with no bond requirements shortly after he was booked in the Polk County Jail.

A preliminary hearing in both cases is June 26.

What they're saying: Larkpor told Axios Thursday that he was scared for his life when he fired the shots and is remorseful about the damage to the buildings. He said he plans to pay for the damage.

Court records show he makes about $26,000 a year before taxes working at a DSM temp agency.

The other side: DSM police are frustrated that Larkpor was released from jail considering the level of public safety risks involved with both incidents, Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.