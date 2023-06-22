The state of Iowa is preparing to launch expanded services as more refugees arrive here following historic declines during the Trump administration and the pandemic.

Why it matters: Iowa received more than 900 Afghan refugees in a short span last between late 2021 and early 2022, stressing existing resettlement programs and highlighting areas for improvement, such as helping newcomers navigate basics like paying a phone bill.

The latest: This fiscal year, 925 refugees from around the world have already moved to Iowa or are expected to arrive before the end of September, according to the state.

In contrast, only 383 refugees resettled here in 2018.

Driving the news: The state's Bureau of Refugee Services is giving $3.1 million to non-profit agencies to help new families acclimate, along with specific programs for both youth and older adults, according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The bureau will work with each resettlement agency to set performance benchmarks, with contracts set to start July 1.

By the numbers: In Des Moines, Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) received the largest amount from the bureau — $125K in both FY 2024 and FY 2025.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Des Moines and International Rescue Committee received $75K for each year, while Des Moines' U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) will receive $50K in each year.

Zoom in: In the next 12 months, LSI expects to resettle 250 new refugees in Des Moines.

With the grant money, the group plans to expand its senior program and hire more case workers to help 40 additional refugees who are older, Nicholas Wuertz, director of refugee services for LSI, tells Axios.

They face more difficult challenges, such as isolation in their homes, as well as passing their naturalization exams, which is required to stay on government aid since they're not of working age.

Of note: The group is also expanding trainings and workshops for new arrivals, including help with digital literacy, finances and obtaining a driver's permit. 90 people are expected to benefit the first year.

The 300 people USCRI expects to receive this year are from a range of countries, including Syria, Burma and Iraq, Des Moines director Kerri True-Funk tells Axios.

Many have waited years to be able to come to the U.S. and were stuck in limbo prior to 2020 due to the Trump administration’s Muslim bans, as well as COVID-19 restrictions, she says.

The big picture: From 2008 to 2017, the U.S. took in an average of 67,100 refugees annually.