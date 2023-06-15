Ingersoll Avenue unveils fishy new stairway art

Share on email (opens in new window)

The staircase design by Jordan Sandquist (left) and Chris Sullivan was chosen by The Avenues' Arts & Culture committee. Photo: Courtesy of The Avenues

This staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will soon be part of a pedestrian connection with Grand Avenue.

State of play: The project was spearheaded by The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, a development advocacy group, and Tree House Partners, owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.

Polk County supervisors allocated $50K for the project.

It’s anticipated to open in time for a June 21 Art Week on The Avenues event.

The intrigue: The design was inspired by a cool legend about a koi persevering to become a dragon, a spokesperson for The Avenues tells Axios.

🐉 Our thought bubble: Climbing all those stairs might make us at least huff like a dragon