41 mins ago - News
Ingersoll Avenue unveils fishy new stairway art
This staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will soon be part of a pedestrian connection with Grand Avenue.
State of play: The project was spearheaded by The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, a development advocacy group, and Tree House Partners, owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.
- Polk County supervisors allocated $50K for the project.
- It’s anticipated to open in time for a June 21 Art Week on The Avenues event.
The intrigue: The design was inspired by a cool legend about a koi persevering to become a dragon, a spokesperson for The Avenues tells Axios.
🐉 Our thought bubble: Climbing all those stairs might make us at least huff like a dragon
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.