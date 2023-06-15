41 mins ago - News

Ingersoll Avenue unveils fishy new stairway art

Jason Clayworth
Jordan Sandquist and Chris Sullivan sit on the newly painted staircase they did the design for

The staircase design by Jordan Sandquist (left) and Chris Sullivan was chosen by The Avenues' Arts & Culture committee. Photo: Courtesy of The Avenues

This staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will soon be part of a pedestrian connection with Grand Avenue.

State of play: The project was spearheaded by The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, a development advocacy group, and Tree House Partners, owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.

  • Polk County supervisors allocated $50K for the project.
  • It’s anticipated to open in time for a June 21 Art Week on The Avenues event.

The intrigue: The design was inspired by a cool legend about a koi persevering to become a dragon, a spokesperson for The Avenues tells Axios.

🐉 Our thought bubble: Climbing all those stairs might make us at least huff like a dragon

A photo of stairs.
The stairs were closed in January during renovations to the Grand Tree Apartments. Photos: Jason Clayworth/Axios
