Polk County awards $50K to spiff up a Des Moines staircase
An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.
Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.
What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.
- Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.
Driving the news: On Tuesday, Polk County supervisors granted $50,000 for the project, known as the "Grand Trees Staircase." Apartment developers will cover the rest of the project's costs.
- Designs are still in the works but the connection will incorporate lighting for safety and public art, Lauren Kollauf, director of The Avenues, tells Axios.
Of note: The stairs are currently closed due to apartment renovations that will be completed in coming weeks.
- The pedestrian connection project will likely be completed later this year, Kollauf said.
What's next: Officials from The Avenues are in favor of additional pedestrian connections and are researching possible other projects, Kollauf said.
