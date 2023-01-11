This staircase in the 2300 block of Ingersoll Avenue will reopen later this year with a walkway to Grand Avenue. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.

Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.

What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.

Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, Polk County supervisors granted $50,000 for the project, known as the "Grand Trees Staircase." Apartment developers will cover the rest of the project's costs.

Designs are still in the works but the connection will incorporate lighting for safety and public art, Lauren Kollauf, director of The Avenues, tells Axios.

Of note: The stairs are currently closed due to apartment renovations that will be completed in coming weeks.

The pedestrian connection project will likely be completed later this year, Kollauf said.

What's next: Officials from The Avenues are in favor of additional pedestrian connections and are researching possible other projects, Kollauf said.