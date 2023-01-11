23 mins ago - Business

Polk County awards $50K to spiff up a Des Moines staircase

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a staircase in Des Moines.

This staircase in the 2300 block of Ingersoll Avenue will reopen later this year with a walkway to Grand Avenue. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.

Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.

What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.

  • Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, Polk County supervisors granted $50,000 for the project, known as the "Grand Trees Staircase." Apartment developers will cover the rest of the project's costs.

  • Designs are still in the works but the connection will incorporate lighting for safety and public art, Lauren Kollauf, director of The Avenues, tells Axios.

Of note: The stairs are currently closed due to apartment renovations that will be completed in coming weeks.

  • The pedestrian connection project will likely be completed later this year, Kollauf said.

What's next: Officials from The Avenues are in favor of additional pedestrian connections and are researching possible other projects, Kollauf said.

A photo of a staircase.
Des Moines' Grand Trees Staircase designs are still in the works but one idea is to transform it with mosaics like this one in San Francisco. Photo: Jeff Chiu/AP
