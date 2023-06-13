Shrimp pizza to make its Cajun Fest debut Saturday

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fong's Pizza is making several specials for Saturday's Cajun Fest Boil & Brew in DSM, including this one with Cajun grilled chicken and a jalapeno popper cream cheese base. Photo: Courtesy of Cajun Fest

Cajun Fest Boil & Brew returns Saturday at the downtown Cowles Commons.

Why it matters: The big party is returning live music and staple foods like gumbo and jambalaya, but will also introduce some new eats this year.

Catch up fast: The event was started about five years ago by a group of Iowans with ties to Louisiana.

Thousands of people have attended in recent years with proceeds going to children's charities.

State of play: Some local restaurants are offering new Cajun Fest specials at the event, including:

Fong's Pizza is making a pie with a jalapeno poppers cream cheese base, bacon chunks and Cajun grilled chicken. Another pizza will have creole alfredo sauce, Cajun grilled shrimp, tomatoes, jalapenos, onion and cilantro.

Shrimp and grits from Buzzard Billy's and an andouille sausage breakfast burrito from Truman's will also be available.

Book it: Food tickets start at $50; music/activity-only tickets are $25 for the 11am-7pm event.

VIP tickets with an exclusive menu and private bar service are still available for $100.