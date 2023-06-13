13 mins ago - Things to Do

Shrimp pizza to make its Cajun Fest debut Saturday

Jason Clayworth
A photo of pizza.

Fong's Pizza is making several specials for Saturday's Cajun Fest Boil & Brew in DSM, including this one with Cajun grilled chicken and a jalapeno popper cream cheese base. Photo: Courtesy of Cajun Fest

Cajun Fest Boil & Brew returns Saturday at the downtown Cowles Commons.

Why it matters: The big party is returning live music and staple foods like gumbo and jambalaya, but will also introduce some new eats this year.

Catch up fast: The event was started about five years ago by a group of Iowans with ties to Louisiana.

  • Thousands of people have attended in recent years with proceeds going to children's charities.

State of play: Some local restaurants are offering new Cajun Fest specials at the event, including:

  • Fong's Pizza is making a pie with a jalapeno poppers cream cheese base, bacon chunks and Cajun grilled chicken. Another pizza will have creole alfredo sauce, Cajun grilled shrimp, tomatoes, jalapenos, onion and cilantro.
  • Shrimp and grits from Buzzard Billy's and an andouille sausage breakfast burrito from Truman's will also be available.

Book it: Food tickets start at $50; music/activity-only tickets are $25 for the 11am-7pm event.

  • VIP tickets with an exclusive menu and private bar service are still available for $100.
A photo of a sandwich.
Also new at this year's Cajun Fest are muffulettas, a sandwich that originated in New Orleans among Italian immigrants. It's got salami, provolone cheese and olive dressing. Photo: Courtesy of Cajun Fest
