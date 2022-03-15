Des Moines' Cajun Fest plans for a big expansion

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Cajun Fest Boil & Brew will move to the Iowa State Fairgrounds this year as organizers plan for the annual event's attendance to more than triple.

Catch up quick: A group of Iowans and Louisiana transplants launched the one-day crawfish boil extravaganza four years ago.

Proceeds go to children's charities, and the event has already raised more than $100,000 so far.

Driving the news: The festival has outgrown its former location at Captain Roy's so it's moving this year to JR's South Pork Ranch at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Attendance this year is anticipated to top 2,500, Karter Smith, one of the event organizers, told Axios.

Book it: Ticket sales for the June 4 event launched earlier this month.