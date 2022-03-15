Des Moines' Cajun Fest plans for a big expansion
Cajun Fest Boil & Brew will move to the Iowa State Fairgrounds this year as organizers plan for the annual event's attendance to more than triple.
Catch up quick: A group of Iowans and Louisiana transplants launched the one-day crawfish boil extravaganza four years ago.
- Proceeds go to children's charities, and the event has already raised more than $100,000 so far.
Driving the news: The festival has outgrown its former location at Captain Roy's so it's moving this year to JR's South Pork Ranch at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
- Attendance this year is anticipated to top 2,500, Karter Smith, one of the event organizers, told Axios.
Book it: Ticket sales for the June 4 event launched earlier this month.
- General admission is $40, which includes live music, unlimited crawfish and other Cajun cuisine favorites.
