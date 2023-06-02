2 hours ago - News
Des Moines is fixing ruts left at cancelled Trump event
Ruts left at Water Works Park in Des Moines last month by organizers of a canceled rally for former President Donald Trump are being fixed this week.
Yes, but: The grass hasn't rooted and the damaged areas are still off limits for people attending the Iowa Craft Brew Festival tomorrow, Sam Carrell, director of the park's foundation, tells Axios.
- Trump's campaign is working with park officials to fix the damage, Carrell says.
- He declined to provide a repair cost estimate.
