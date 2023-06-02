Des Moines is fixing ruts left at cancelled Trump event

Looking smoother, right, but still off limits this weekend. Photos: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Ruts left at Water Works Park in Des Moines last month by organizers of a canceled rally for former President Donald Trump are being fixed this week.

Yes, but: The grass hasn't rooted and the damaged areas are still off limits for people attending the Iowa Craft Brew Festival tomorrow, Sam Carrell, director of the park's foundation, tells Axios.