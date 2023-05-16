Canceled Trump rally leaves deep ruts in Des Moines park
Organizers of Saturday's canceled rally for former President Donald Trump left deep vehicle ruts surrounding Lauridsen Amphitheater.
Why it matters: The ruts amount to over $1,000 in damages and some areas will have to be resodded, Sam Carrell, director of Des Moines' Water Works Park Foundation, tells Axios.
- The Trump campaign acknowledged the damage and agreed to pay for the fixes, as stipulated in its rental contract, Carrell says.
Catch up fast: Saturday's rally was largely set up but ultimately canceled for public safety due to tornado warnings.
- The event will be rescheduled soon, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social after the cancellation.
Yes, but: Before leaving the park, a semi-truck went off a rock path and into soggy grass areas that were off limits to vehicles.
- Then, food truck drivers and other vendors drove on the same spots.
- Total damages are still being estimated but it is more than $1,000, Carrell says.
What they're saying: The Trump campaign is working with park officials, Carrell says.
- Both parties are discussing rescheduling the event to another area of the 1,500-acre park, partly to help avoid repeat problems.
Of note: Trump's Iowa campaign did not respond to our request for comment.
