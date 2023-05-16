Canceled Trump rally leaves deep ruts in Des Moines park

Share on email (opens in new window)

Organizers of Saturday's canceled rally for former President Donald Trump left deep vehicle ruts surrounding Lauridsen Amphitheater.

Why it matters: The ruts amount to over $1,000 in damages and some areas will have to be resodded, Sam Carrell, director of Des Moines' Water Works Park Foundation, tells Axios.

The Trump campaign acknowledged the damage and agreed to pay for the fixes, as stipulated in its rental contract, Carrell says.

Catch up fast: Saturday's rally was largely set up but ultimately canceled for public safety due to tornado warnings.

The event will be rescheduled soon, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social after the cancellation.

Yes, but: Before leaving the park, a semi-truck went off a rock path and into soggy grass areas that were off limits to vehicles.

Then, food truck drivers and other vendors drove on the same spots.

Total damages are still being estimated but it is more than $1,000, Carrell says.

What they're saying: The Trump campaign is working with park officials, Carrell says.

Both parties are discussing rescheduling the event to another area of the 1,500-acre park, partly to help avoid repeat problems.

Of note: Trump's Iowa campaign did not respond to our request for comment.