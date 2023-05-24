Share on email (opens in new window)

Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority training specialist Tim Runde holds vivianite extracted from DSM sewer pipes. Photo: Courtesy of the WRA

Des Moines' sewer pipe crud, an iron phosphate commonly known as vivianite, is cited as a thing of beauty in a new book about rare pigments and color.

Why it matters: We always knew our [email protected]!+ was special and now it's documented.

Zoom in: "Book of Earth" by artist Heidi Gustafson explores ochre, a natural mineral that's used to make pigments.

One type of ochre, vivianite, was collected from chunks of clogged pipes replaced at Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA).

At least two pigments can be made with it.

State of play: The WRA worked for years to rid its pipes of vivianite.

Recent operational changes that routed them through anaerobic digesters have largely resolved the problem, WRA director Jonathan Gano tells Axios.

💎 The intrigue: Vivianite's blackish-blue crystals can be made into jewelry and sold for big bucks but the WRA is maintaining its small collection for now.

Their purported ability to soak up negative energies is the reason the WRA has so many happy employees, Gano says.

Photo: Courtesy of the WRA

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.