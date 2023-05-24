12 mins ago - News

Bobcat leaves Des Moines resident with a hot mess

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a bobcat

I left ya a lil' nugget, DSM. Screenshot: Courtesy of Gary Dickey

This bobcat was seen Saturday morning in Des Moines' Southwestern Hills neighborhood.

Cat-ch up quick: DSM resident Gary Dickey took videos, including one clip that shows it pooping before trotting towards a creek that runs along George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park.

State of play: Bobcat sightings have become more frequent in recent years in the metro but are still more prominent in the southern part of the state, Vince Evelsizer, a biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), tells Axios.

  • They're generally not a threat to humans and interactions with pets are rare.

Yes, but: A bobcat in Martensdale recently killed a dog.

  • That animal is believed to have been shot by a resident and the DNR's search for it has been called off.

Of note: Bobcat sightings have on rare occasions been reported to DSM Water Works, CEO Ted Corrigan tells Axios.

  • They're typically in remote areas of the 1,500-acre park and have not acted aggressively towards people, he says.

💩 Our thought bubble: That kitty has some real cat-titude.

🌱

🌱

