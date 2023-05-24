Bobcat leaves Des Moines resident with a hot mess

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This bobcat was seen Saturday morning in Des Moines' Southwestern Hills neighborhood.

Cat-ch up quick: DSM resident Gary Dickey took videos, including one clip that shows it pooping before trotting towards a creek that runs along George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park.

State of play: Bobcat sightings have become more frequent in recent years in the metro but are still more prominent in the southern part of the state, Vince Evelsizer, a biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), tells Axios.

They're generally not a threat to humans and interactions with pets are rare.

Yes, but: A bobcat in Martensdale recently killed a dog.

That animal is believed to have been shot by a resident and the DNR's search for it has been called off.

Of note: Bobcat sightings have on rare occasions been reported to DSM Water Works, CEO Ted Corrigan tells Axios.

They're typically in remote areas of the 1,500-acre park and have not acted aggressively towards people, he says.

💩 Our thought bubble: That kitty has some real cat-titude.