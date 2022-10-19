27 mins ago - News

Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of bobcats

Photo courtesy of Megan Yeager

The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week.

  • Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year.
  • They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused any problems, Wissler said.

Of note: The cats are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

  • They are not a threat to humans and interactions with pets is rare, metro police and conservationists told WHO-13 last month.
A photo of a bobcat.
A bobcat spotted on security footage from Diana Morrison Wissler's porch earlier this year. Photo courtesy of Morrison Wissler
