Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines

The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week.

Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year.

They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused any problems, Wissler said.

Of note: The cats are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

They are not a threat to humans and interactions with pets is rare, metro police and conservationists told WHO-13 last month.