27 mins ago - News
Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines
The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week.
- Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year.
- They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused any problems, Wissler said.
Of note: The cats are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.
- They are not a threat to humans and interactions with pets is rare, metro police and conservationists told WHO-13 last month.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.