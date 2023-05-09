2 hours ago - Things to Do

Doobie Brothers, Rob Zombie tickets on sale for $25

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Rob Zombie.

Musician Rob Zombie during a December performance in Arizona. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Tickets to see Rob Zombie or The Doobie Brothers go on sale this week for just $25, Chris Connolly, GM of the Iowa Events Center, tells Axios.

Why it matters: The promotion comes at a time when ticket prices have skyrocketed.

What's happening: Live Nation is offering the "all-in" tickets to more than 3,800 U.S. shows as part of its annual Concert Week promotion that kicks off tomorrow.

  • Prices include all fees.

State of play: The Iowa Events Center doesn't use Live Nation/Ticketmaster for sales but is running the promo for the two shows, Connolly says.

Zoom in: The Doobie Brothers DSM concert is June 18, with retail prices ranging from $49 - $250.

  • Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper's "Freaks on Parade Tour" is Sept. 2, retailing between $29.50 - $129.50.

🏆 1 pro tip to go: People who link their Verizon Up and Ticketmaster accounts have advance access to the promotion starting at 10am today.

