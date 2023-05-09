Share on email (opens in new window)

Tickets to see Rob Zombie or The Doobie Brothers go on sale this week for just $25, Chris Connolly, GM of the Iowa Events Center, tells Axios.

Why it matters: The promotion comes at a time when ticket prices have skyrocketed.

What's happening: Live Nation is offering the "all-in" tickets to more than 3,800 U.S. shows as part of its annual Concert Week promotion that kicks off tomorrow.

Prices include all fees.

State of play: The Iowa Events Center doesn't use Live Nation/Ticketmaster for sales but is running the promo for the two shows, Connolly says.

The full list of venues and shows will be made available tomorrow on Live Nation's website.

Zoom in: The Doobie Brothers DSM concert is June 18, with retail prices ranging from $49 - $250.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper's "Freaks on Parade Tour" is Sept. 2, retailing between $29.50 - $129.50.

🏆 1 pro tip to go: People who link their Verizon Up and Ticketmaster accounts have advance access to the promotion starting at 10am today.