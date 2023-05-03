Thousands protest Polk County property assessments

More than 4,300 property owners are protesting their 2023 assessments, Polk County Assessor Randy Ripperger tells Axios.

Why it matters: Monday was the last day that protests could be postmarked to challenge this year's assessments, which largely form the basis for property values.

Catch up fast: Iowa assessors are required to reappraise property in odd-numbered years.

Polk's averaged a 22% increase for homeowners this year — the steepest increase in county history.

Driving the news: Protests are considered by a 10-member review board.

Hearings started yesterday and are expected to continue through mid-July.

Of note: Legislation passed this year allows review boards to break into smaller groups, which will expedite Polk's process, Ripperger says.

The new assessments will first be reflected on tax bills due in Sept. 2024.

The intrigue: There are boxes of protests delivered in the last few days that have yet to be counted, but Ripperger still doubts this year's tally will best the record of 9,716 protests set in 2003.

Ongoing efforts to help people understand how state policies limit taxpayer pain likely led to fewer complaints, he says.

Plus: A bill approved by the legislature this week further limits property tax growth for cities and counties.