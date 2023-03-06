Des Moines is getting a pain in the assessment

Home values will jump an average of 22% since 2021's reassessments in notices that will be mailed at the end of the month, Polk County Assessor's office deputy Paul Humble tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's the steepest hike of residential values in at least 40 years.

What's happening: Iowa property values are reappraised by county assessors in odd-numbers years.

Current market value — largely influenced by sales prices — is a key factor of an assessment.

The assessed values of Polk County homes increased by an average of just 8% in the 2021 reassessments.

State of play: Despite a slight dip in sales prices in January, year-over-year prices are up.

The median sale price of a single-family home in a six-county metro area including Polk was around $288,000 in December. That's up more than 9% in the last year, according to a report by the Iowa Association of Realtors.

Zoom in: The reassessments factor two years of gains in property value.

Most of the larger areas — including DSM, Ankeny, WDM, Urbandale and Johnston — saw gains between 20-24%.

Of note: The values of office space in DSM's core business district, which is primarily downtown, were unchanged, but the average commercial class assessment is up 19.5%.

That's partly associated with recent employee and business exoduses, Humble says.

Be smart: Larger assessments do not automatically mean tax bills will jump by the same percentages.

State policies intended to help limit taxpayer pain and rates set by local governments will be big factors for what is ultimately owed.

The new assessments will first be reflected on tax bills due in Sept. 2024.

✋ Object: Property owners can protest their assessments between April 2 and April 30.