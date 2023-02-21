Downtown Des Moines' worker count down 12% from pre-pandemic levels

Nearly 9,300 fewer people work in downtown Des Moines than prior to the pandemic, according to Greater DSM Partnership data provided to Axios.

2019's 80,248 downtown workers was down about 12% to just under 71,000 last year.

Why it matters: Retailers, restaurants and hotels in the city's business districts depend on workers to help keep them afloat.

Post-pandemic normalcy with more places like Bubba's resuming lunch hours could be delayed.

Driving the news: Further recovery this year could be tough after Wells Fargo's announcement last month that it's vacating two of its three downtown DSM buildings.

The company is consolidating most of its roughly 12,000 metro employees at the bank's Jordan Creek campus in WDM and isn't disclosing the number of employees leaving downtown.

Details: The Partnership, a group affiliated with metro area chambers of commerce, doesn't have a count of Wells Fargo's downtown employees.

Partnership officials instead track downtown worker data more broadly through Esri, a paid geographic information system software,, a spokesperson for the group tells Axios.

What they're saying: Downtown's workforce has recovered well ahead of the national average, Tiffany Tauscheck, CEO of the Partnership, tells Axios.

Weekly average occupancy of 10 large metro areas including Chicago and Dallas is around 50%, according to the Kastle Back to Work Barometer, Tauscheck noted.

The big picture: Lots of U.S. metros are facing similar challenges.