3 hours ago - News

Downtown Des Moines' worker count down 12% from pre-pandemic levels

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of rows of tally marks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Nearly 9,300 fewer people work in downtown Des Moines than prior to the pandemic, according to Greater DSM Partnership data provided to Axios.

  • 2019's 80,248 downtown workers was down about 12% to just under 71,000 last year.

Why it matters: Retailers, restaurants and hotels in the city's business districts depend on workers to help keep them afloat.

Driving the news: Further recovery this year could be tough after Wells Fargo's announcement last month that it's vacating two of its three downtown DSM buildings.

  • The company is consolidating most of its roughly 12,000 metro employees at the bank's Jordan Creek campus in WDM and isn't disclosing the number of employees leaving downtown.

Details: The Partnership, a group affiliated with metro area chambers of commerce, doesn't have a count of Wells Fargo's downtown employees.

  • Partnership officials instead track downtown worker data more broadly through Esri, a paid geographic information system software,, a spokesperson for the group tells Axios.

What they're saying: Downtown's workforce has recovered well ahead of the national average, Tiffany Tauscheck, CEO of the Partnership, tells Axios.

  • Weekly average occupancy of 10 large metro areas including Chicago and Dallas is around 50%, according to the Kastle Back to Work Barometer, Tauscheck noted.

The big picture: Lots of U.S. metros are facing similar challenges.

  • New York City businesses, for example, are seeing billions less in spending than before the pandemic, Forbes reports.
  • Target, downtown Minneapolis' largest employer, is down about 1,400 employees over the past two years, Axios Twin Cities' Nick Halter reports.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more