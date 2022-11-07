Bubba's returns lunch hours in downtown Des Moines

Here's one example of normalcy returning since the pandemic — restaurants open on Mondays.

Catch up quick: Bubba ended its Monday restaurant service when the pandemic stifled downtown traffic and workforce shortages made it difficult to fully operate.

But the Southern restaurant recently reopened its doors, a move made possible thanks to the return of its workers, who the restaurant struggled to keep during the pandemic, said managing partner Chris Diebel.

What's happening: The end of construction season this year prompted the return of hourly seasonal workers.

Yes, but: Diebel said there's constant competition for hourly labor in the metro, especially against construction jobs that can pay $30-$35 an hour.

What they're saying: While workforce is the primary reason Bubba's was able to reopen on Mondays, Diebel said there's also been an uptick in demand as foot traffic slowly returns downtown with hybrid workers.