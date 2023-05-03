2 hours ago - Things to Do

Pella Tulip Time: 3 things to know before you go

Linh Ta
Multicolored tulips in downtown Pella

Multicolored tulips in downtown Pella. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Pella's annual Tulip Time festival starts Thursday, drawing in an expected 150,000 people for the three-day event.

  • Here's some tips if you plan on driving down for the festivities:

1. Don't pick them

  • Rumor has it that if you pick a tulip in Pella, you'll be charged $100 per flower.
  • While Pella Police Captain Paul Haase says that's not actually true, you aren't supposed to pick them and egregious offenders could be charged with criminal mischief.

2. Going Dutch

  • If a flower catches your eye, the city allows you to dig up specific bulbs on May 15 starting at 7am.
  • The Pella Garden Club also takes orders for bulbs from the Netherlands and ships them locally in the fall. Deadline is June 10.

3. Go a bit earlier

  • Haase recommends visitors come on Thursday or Friday, as parking and getting into town on Saturday can be extremely congested.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more