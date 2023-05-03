2 hours ago - Things to Do
Pella Tulip Time: 3 things to know before you go
Pella's annual Tulip Time festival starts Thursday, drawing in an expected 150,000 people for the three-day event.
- Here's some tips if you plan on driving down for the festivities:
1. Don't pick them
- Rumor has it that if you pick a tulip in Pella, you'll be charged $100 per flower.
- While Pella Police Captain Paul Haase says that's not actually true, you aren't supposed to pick them and egregious offenders could be charged with criminal mischief.
2. Going Dutch
- If a flower catches your eye, the city allows you to dig up specific bulbs on May 15 starting at 7am.
- The Pella Garden Club also takes orders for bulbs from the Netherlands and ships them locally in the fall. Deadline is June 10.
3. Go a bit earlier
- Haase recommends visitors come on Thursday or Friday, as parking and getting into town on Saturday can be extremely congested.
