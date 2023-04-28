1 hour ago - Sports

Drake hosts first national collegiate wheelchair championship

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Evan Correll.

Evan Correll, a Waukee native, after finishing third in the Men's wheelchair division in the NYC Half Marathon last month: Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Drake Relays hosts the first-ever National Collegiate Wheelchair 100-Meter Championships races Saturday.

Why it matters: The event is part of a new, national Adaptive Student Athlete Program (ASAP) that expands access to top-tier competitions for athletes with disabilities.

  • Waukee native Evan Correll — the most decorated wheelchair athlete in Iowa history — is one of the competitors in this week's inaugural championships.

Details: ASAP is part of a multi-year grant from the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and the University of Michigan Adaptive Sports and Fitness program.

  • The focus is para track and field, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball, with collaboration from groups like the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Of note: Paralympic events have been part of the relays since 2015.

  • Holding the inaugural national championship "is an exciting next page" in the event's history, Drake Relays director Blake Boldon said in a statement.

If you go: The championship races are Saturday.

  • The women's event begins at 2:54pm with the men's at 2:59pm.




