Drake hosts first national collegiate wheelchair championship

Evan Correll, a Waukee native, after finishing third in the Men's wheelchair division in the NYC Half Marathon last month: Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Drake Relays hosts the first-ever National Collegiate Wheelchair 100-Meter Championships races Saturday.

Why it matters: The event is part of a new, national Adaptive Student Athlete Program (ASAP) that expands access to top-tier competitions for athletes with disabilities.

Waukee native Evan Correll — the most decorated wheelchair athlete in Iowa history — is one of the competitors in this week's inaugural championships.

Details: ASAP is part of a multi-year grant from the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and the University of Michigan Adaptive Sports and Fitness program.

The focus is para track and field, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball, with collaboration from groups like the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Of note: Paralympic events have been part of the relays since 2015.

Holding the inaugural national championship "is an exciting next page" in the event's history, Drake Relays director Blake Boldon said in a statement.

If you go: The championship races are Saturday.