If you're looking to save yourself the hassle of flying this summer but still want a special vacation, there's plenty of unique Airbnb spots close to our metro.

Why it matters: Airlines, aviation officials and the TSA are all telegraphing an alarming message for travelers: Flying is shaping up to be an absolute nightmare, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

The TSA expects a potential record number of travelers to pass through U.S. airports this summer.

Yes, but: Driving may be easier on pocketbooks and planning.

Gas prices are expected to peak around May 2 due to the switch to summer blends, but they're not forecasted to rise after that.

Here are some unique Airbnb locations perfect for a quick trip:

Galaxy bell tent near Perry

The outside and inside of the Galaxy Bell Tent. Photo courtesy of Airbnb owner

For some "glamping" under the stars, spend the night in a giant bell tent on a rural farm near Perry.

Amenities: The spacious tent is equipped with a king bed, air conditioner, heater and fridge, while a port-a-potty is outside.

There's also a grill, dining table and utensils for outdoor dining.

Price: $160/night.

Treehouse in Des Moines

Outside of an Airbnb treehouse and inside the kitchen. Photos courtesy of Airbnb owner

Spend a comfortable night with your family and mother nature, while nestled inside an insulated treehouse.

Amenities: The treehouse has queen and twin beds, as well as a fold-out futon. There's also a fire pit and BBQ outside to cook.

Inside there's heating and cooling, as well as a toilet and camping shower. The mini kitchen offers a sink, fridge, coffee maker, air fryer and hot plate.

Price: $173/night.

Groovy Lustron home in Dallas Center

The living room of a Lustron Airbnb in Dallas Center. Photo courtesy of Airbnb owner

Take a step back in time at this Midcentury Modern Lustron home in Dallas Center.

Amenities: Two bedrooms, washer and dryer, full kitchen, BBQ and backyard.

What makes this spot unique is its close proximity to the Raccoon River Valley Trail for anyone cycling the loop.

Price: $108/ night.