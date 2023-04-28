3 unique Airbnb getaways near Des Moines
If you're looking to save yourself the hassle of flying this summer but still want a special vacation, there's plenty of unique Airbnb spots close to our metro.
Why it matters: Airlines, aviation officials and the TSA are all telegraphing an alarming message for travelers: Flying is shaping up to be an absolute nightmare, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.
- The TSA expects a potential record number of travelers to pass through U.S. airports this summer.
Yes, but: Driving may be easier on pocketbooks and planning.
- Gas prices are expected to peak around May 2 due to the switch to summer blends, but they're not forecasted to rise after that.
Here are some unique Airbnb locations perfect for a quick trip:
Galaxy bell tent near Perry
For some "glamping" under the stars, spend the night in a giant bell tent on a rural farm near Perry.
Amenities: The spacious tent is equipped with a king bed, air conditioner, heater and fridge, while a port-a-potty is outside.
- There's also a grill, dining table and utensils for outdoor dining.
Price: $160/night.
Treehouse in Des Moines
Spend a comfortable night with your family and mother nature, while nestled inside an insulated treehouse.
Amenities: The treehouse has queen and twin beds, as well as a fold-out futon. There's also a fire pit and BBQ outside to cook.
- Inside there's heating and cooling, as well as a toilet and camping shower. The mini kitchen offers a sink, fridge, coffee maker, air fryer and hot plate.
Price: $173/night.
Groovy Lustron home in Dallas Center
Take a step back in time at this Midcentury Modern Lustron home in Dallas Center.
Amenities: Two bedrooms, washer and dryer, full kitchen, BBQ and backyard.
- What makes this spot unique is its close proximity to the Raccoon River Valley Trail for anyone cycling the loop.
Price: $108/ night.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.