Des Moines considers late-night skywalk lockdowns

A large section of downtown's skywalk system would be locked overnight under a pilot project being considered by Des Moines' Skywalk Committee.

Why it matters: Advocates want to better protect public health and safety following a string of assaults and an attempted child abduction in the system, Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum tells Axios.

People urinating, defecating and sleeping there has also caused ongoing problems, he says.

Catch up fast: The first pieces of the skywalk system were constructed more than 40 years ago to protect office workers and visitors from extreme weather.

Today it is more than four miles long, connects with 55 buildings on the west side of downtown and has become a selling point to help attract events and tourists.

State of play: The system's hours of operation are 6am - 2am daily but many areas don't have locking doors and remain accessible.

Association members are discussing upgrades to door systems that would allow people to exit but not re-enter during off hours, Mandelbaum says.

Zoom in: The general pilot area would be the eastern portion of the system, starting around Sixth Avenue. That would limit skywalk access to places like Capital Square and the Polk County Administration building, Mandelbaum notes.

Hours of closure could begin around 10pm, with the test launching as early as next month, Chad Bentzinger, chairperson of the Skywalk Committee, tells Axios.

Yes, but: Doors would not lock for at least two hours after the conclusion of events at places like the Civic Center or the Iowa Events Center, he notes.

Of note: Mandelbaum's ward includes much of downtown.

He has met with committee members about the idea and says he supports the concept.

What they're saying: Polk County supervisors chairperson Tom Hockensmith, who helped lead a recent effort to add security cameras to the skywalk, told Axios yesterday that he wasn't aware of the proposal but is open to the idea.

Chris Connolly, GM of the Iowa Events Center, tells Axios that he doesn’t foresee overnight closures causing problems for its visitors.

The other side: Support from the Downtown DSM Neighborhood Association will hinge on specifics, like whether there are safe alternatives or access for residents who live in skywalk-connected buildings, president Brandon Brown tells Axios.