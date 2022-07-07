After assaults, Des Moines adds a skywalk camera system

Installation of about two dozen security cameras in Des Moines' skywalk system was completed in the last week.

Why it matters: It's a matter of public safety and important to the vitality of downtown's businesses and entertainment venues, Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith told Axios Tuesday.

Catch up fast: An assault of a young couple in 2019 prompted calls for tighter security in the city's 4.2-mile skywalk system.

Polk County and the city of DSM initially allocated $25,000 each towards the project.

Building a fiber optics network for the system took several years to complete, Hockensmith said.

Driving the news: On June 21, county supervisors approved another $75,000 to complete the project, bringing the total costs shared by local governments and businesses to around $277,000, Hockensmith said.

The additional contribution from Polk County was necessary to cover areas near the Iowa Events Center that required additional infrastructure, he said.

Details: Some businesses or residential complexes with skywalk access have used cameras for years as part of their private security efforts.

The new network will be monitored by private skywalk security. DSM police will have access to the footage, Hockensmith said.

Flashback: The Court Avenue entertainment district has had a camera system accessible by law enforcement for more than five years.

Police have praised the system for its use in investigations and help in deterring crime..

Of note: Recording in public is generally considered legal but there are locations — such as restrooms — where courts have ruled that bystanders have a "reasonable expectation of privacy."

Groups such as the ACLU have voiced concerns about public video surveillance, saying it can result in discriminatory targeting and have a chilling effect on public life.

Bottom line: If you're in public, there's a good probability that you're on camera.