1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Cinnaholic expanding to Ankeny's Prairie Trail
Cinnaholic is opening a new location in Ankeny, with plans for a third in West Des Moines/Waukee.
Driving the news: Franchise owners Shane and Erica Shouldeen are opening the Ankeny location this summer at The District in Prairie Trail.
- They also plan on opening a third Cinnaholic in the western suburbs by 2025.
State of play: The couple opened the all-vegan cinnamon roll shop in the East Village last spring.
- Since then, there's been growing demand from suburban customers, Erica tells Axios.
The intrigue: While the Shouldeens are vegan, as well as everything in the store, Erica estimates "99% of our customers aren't vegan."
What's next: The Ankeny store opens in the District 5 building that houses Scotch & Scissors this summer.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.