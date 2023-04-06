Decked out cinnamon rolls from Cinnaholic. Photos courtesy of Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic is opening a new location in Ankeny, with plans for a third in West Des Moines/Waukee.

Driving the news: Franchise owners Shane and Erica Shouldeen are opening the Ankeny location this summer at The District in Prairie Trail.

They also plan on opening a third Cinnaholic in the western suburbs by 2025.

State of play: The couple opened the all-vegan cinnamon roll shop in the East Village last spring.

Since then, there's been growing demand from suburban customers, Erica tells Axios.

The intrigue: While the Shouldeens are vegan, as well as everything in the store, Erica estimates "99% of our customers aren't vegan."

What's next: The Ankeny store opens in the District 5 building that houses Scotch & Scissors this summer.