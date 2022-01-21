Deck out your cinnamon roll at this East Village shop
Cinnaholic is opening its first Iowa location in Des Moines' East Village this March — and the shop won't offer just any plain ol' cinnamon roll.
Driving the news: Franchise owners Shane and Erica Shouldeen of Des Moines are opening a store at 505 East Grand Ave., in the same building that houses Raygun.
- They expect to open multiple locations around the metro.
State of play: Cinnaholic is known for its entirely vegan menu, which appealed to the Shouldeens when they were looking for their next business venture.
- The rolls are completely customizable, including more than a dozen frosting flavors and tons of toppings like pie crust, peanut butter cups, fruit and brownie bites.
- The shop will also serve coffee and have indoor and outdoor seating in the 1,500-square-foot space.
What's next: Expect a mid-March launch day where you can get cinnamon rolls for $1.
