Deck out your cinnamon roll at this East Village shop

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Cinnaholic is opening its first Iowa location in Des Moines' East Village this March — and the shop won't offer just any plain ol' cinnamon roll.

Driving the news: Franchise owners Shane and Erica Shouldeen of Des Moines are opening a store at 505 East Grand Ave., in the same building that houses Raygun.

They expect to open multiple locations around the metro.

State of play: Cinnaholic is known for its entirely vegan menu, which appealed to the Shouldeens when they were looking for their next business venture.

The rolls are completely customizable, including more than a dozen frosting flavors and tons of toppings like pie crust, peanut butter cups, fruit and brownie bites.

The shop will also serve coffee and have indoor and outdoor seating in the 1,500-square-foot space.

What's next: Expect a mid-March launch day where you can get cinnamon rolls for $1.